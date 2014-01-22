FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louisiana State 77, Missouri 71
January 22, 2014

Louisiana State 77, Missouri 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LSU 77, Missouri 71: Shavon Coleman scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Jordan Mickey tallied 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks as the host Tigers held off the visiting Tigers.

Johnny O‘Bryant III contributed 16 points for LSU (12-5, 3-2 SEC), which dominated inside with nine blocked shots and a 43-38 edge on the boards. Andre Stringer added 12 points off the bench.

Jabari Brown scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting for Missouri (14-4, 2-3), while Jordan Clarkson added 19 points and four steals and Earnest Ross collected 16 points and 11 rebounds. While Brown, Clarkson and Ross combined to go 22-for-45 from the field, the rest of the team was 4-for-21 for eight points.

LSU led by as many as eight in the first half but settled for a 38-33 halftime advantage after Brown’s layup just before the buzzer. Missouri came out strong to start the second half, scoring seven straight points in just over a minute to grab a 40-38 advantage.

It was tight throughout the second half with neither team leading by more than six. Missouri briefly took the lead at 65-64 on Brown’s fourth 3-pointer of the night, but LSU reeled off six straight points and never trailed again, hitting 5-of-6 from the foul line in the final 37 seconds to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri has allowed at least eight blocked shots in three of its five SEC games. … LSU improved to 11-1 when leading at halftime. … Clarkson and Brown both have scored in double figures in all 18 of Missouri’s games.

