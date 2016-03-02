FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LSU 80, Missouri 71
March 2, 2016 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

LSU 80, Missouri 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LSU 80, Missouri 71

Freshman forward Ben Simmons had 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead LSU to an 80-71 victory over visiting Missouri on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Freshman guard Antonio Blakeney scored 18 points for LSU (18-12, 11-6 Southeastern Conference). Junior guard Tim Quarterman scored 11 points and sophomore forward Craig Victor II had 10.

Freshman guard Terrence Phillips, freshman forward Kevin Puryear and senior forward Ryan Rosburg scored 13 points apiece for Missouri (10-20, 3-14). Freshman guard K.J. Walton had 11 points.

LSU mounted a 16-4 run to take a 24-10 lead on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Brandon Sampson midway through the opening period. LSU went up 31-15 on a dunk by Sampson and led 46-24 at the break.

Missouri cut the deficit to 16 early in the second half and later stormed back with a 16-4 run, cutting LSU’s lead to 63-59 on a layup by Rosburg. Missouri trailed by three with 4:53 remaining, but big 3-pointers by Blakeney and Quarterman helped LSU hold on.

LSU shot 52.8 percent from the field and made 18 of 24 free-throw attempts. Missouri shot 48.3 percent and made 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

