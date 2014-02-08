Preview: Missouri at Mississippi

Both Missouri and Mississippi look to move past recent losses to national powerhouses when the Tigers visit the Rebels in SEC play on Saturday. Missouri rolled off four wins in six games before suffering a five-point loss to No. 14 Kentucky and a setback to No. 4 Florida Tuesday, as the Gators ran away late in what was an otherwise tight contest. “They made shots and we didn‘t,” SEC leading scorer Jabari Brown told Missouri’s official school web site. “I don’t know what else to say about it.”

Ole Miss was enjoying a similar run in SEC play, recording wins in six of its last eight before a second-half trouncing at the hands of the Wildcats Tuesday. The Rebels, who trailed by just one point at halftime, were done in by a lack of depth and overpowered in the paint by Kentucky - snapping a 6-2 mark to start their SEC schedule that equaled the program record for best start through eight conference games. Guard Marshall Henderson, who leads the conference with 4.3 3-pointers per game, made four from behind the arc and finished with 16 points to lead the Ole Miss offense against Kentucky.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSOURI (16-6, 4-5 SEC): Coach Frank Haith left the loss to Florida feeling good about his team moving forward. “We played with great toughness,” he told the Columbia Daily Tribune. “I thought our defense was good (and) I was real encouraged by how our guys played.” The Tigers’ offense is paced by Brown, whose 20.1-point average is good for 25th in the nation.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (15-7, 6-3 SEC): The Rebels have been plagued by issues on defense all season, allowing 71.5 points per game overall to occupy the basement among SEC teams. That number has been on the rise of late, as Ole Miss has permitted two of its last three opponents to score 80 or more points and an average of 72 over the course of its last six home games. Henderson’s average of 19.1 points is good for fourth in the conference and Jarvis Summers adds 17.5 to go with a team-leading 3.8 assists for Mississippi.

TIP-INS

1. G Jordan Clarkson averages 18.7 points, giving the Tigers two players among the SEC’s top six scorers.

2. To combat its porous defense, Ole Miss averages 76.9 points per game, which trails only Arkansas (81.2), Kentucky (80) and LSU (77.2) in the conference.

3. Missouri is the SEC’s top free throw shooting team, connecting at 71.9 percent from the stripe.

PREDICTION: Missouri 73, Mississippi 72