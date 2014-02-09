(Updated: CHANGES rebounding reference to 34-33 in Para 2)

Mississippi 91, Missouri 88: Marshall Henderson scored 29 points, including eight 3-pointers, as the host Rebels held on to knock off the Tigers.

Ladarius White added 16 points, striking for 4-of-5 from behind the arc, for Mississippi (16-7, 7-3 SEC), which tied a school record with 14 makes from 3-point range. Jarvis Summers had 16 points and Anthony Perez totaled 11, while Aaron Jones and Sebastian Saiz combined for 21 rebounds for the Rebels, who controlled the boards 34-33.

Earnest Ross’ 24 points led the offense for Missouri (16-7, 4-6), which has lost three in a row. Jordan Clarkson notched 23 points and Jabari Brown contributed 20 for the Tigers, who improved their SEC-leading proficiency from the free-throw line by converting 21-of-26 attempts.

The Tigers roared back from a 15-point deficit at intermission, pulling to within 60-58 with 12:46 remaining before Henderson temporarily halted the surge with back-to-back 3-pointers for the Rebels. Missouri’s charge would continue as a 3-pointer from Ross got the Tigers to within 79-78 with 3:27 left but Summers hit for six straight points to end that threat and after trimming the lead to three with less than a second left, Ross’ desperation heave at the buzzer fell inches short.

In the first half, it was all Henderson just about all the time, with the senior racking up 18 points on 6-of-8 from behind the arc as Ole Miss took a 50-35 lead into the locker room. Ross and Clarkson combined for 24 points at the break for Missouri, while the rest of the team struggled to make an impact, totaling only two makes on seven field-goal attempts in the opening 20.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ole Miss is 27-10 in its last 37 games against SEC opponents, trailing only Florida for the best mark in the conference during that span. ... Brown has scored 20 points or more in seven of his last eight SEC games. ... Henderson has converted at least one 3-pointer for the Rebels in a school-record 56 straight games.