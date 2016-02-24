Ole Miss 85, Missouri 76

Guard Stefan Moody scored 29 points and helped fuel a second-half surge by Ole Miss in an 85-76 victory over Missouri on Tuesday in Oxford, Miss.

The game was tied at 54 with 13 minutes to play before Moody sparked a Rebel run. The SEC’s leading scorer hit a fast-break layup and assisted on another easy bucket during a 13-1 spurt. Moody added eight rebounds and eight assists.

Forward Tomasz Gielo hit a 3-pointer during the run and finished with 12 points, and forward Sebastian Saiz recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ole Miss (18-10, 8-7 SEC) outrebounded Missouri 43-34 and pulled away down the stretch.

The Rebels, sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, have won three of their last four.

Missouri got off to a dismal start to the season, losing 10 of its first 11 conference games. The Tigers have played better as of late and led for portions of both halves, but wore down in the face of the Ole Miss press. Missouri turned it over 18 times.

Guard Namon Wright scored 20 points to lead the Tigers (10-18, 3-12 SEC).

Tigers guard Cullen VanLeer was injured in the first half and did not return.