Ole Miss eases past Missouri in SEC tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ole Miss used a balanced scoring attack to ease by Missouri 86-74 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday evening.

Guards Deandre Burnett (23), Terence Davis (19) and Breein Tyree (11) and led the way, with forward Sebastian Saiz adding 14 points and 16 rebounds.

The Rebels shot just 41.8 from the field, but had a 40-32 rebounding edge, had a 21-point edge at the foul line and committed just seven turnovers.

Ole Miss had a 10-point halftime lead, and steadily added to that.

Tyree connected on a 3 from the right side at 16:49 after Rebel forward Justas Furmanavicius pulled an offensive rebound and threw him the ball, and hit one from the same spot 38 seconds later on a Saiz assist to give Ole Miss a 58-43 advantage.

Missouri cut the lead to 10 on a pair of free throws from guard Terrence Phillips at 4:58, but Davis drove the right side and went up for what looked like a dunk attempt. Tiger forward Kevin Puryear fouled him hard on the arm, the ball banked off the glass, and Davis hit a free throw at 4:34. Missouri never got the lead in single-digits from there.

Burnett helped the Rebels to a 46-36 halftime lead. The junior hit all six of his first-half shots in 13 minutes of play, including four 3-pointers.

It's the final game for Missouri's Kim Anderson, 27-68 in three years as the Tigers' coach, who learned of his firing over the weekend. Missouri entered the tournament on a six-game losing streak, but pulled a late comeback to beat Auburn in overtime on Wednesday night.

Anderson picked up a technical foul in the second half, as did Phillips.