Preview: Missouri at Mississippi State

When Mississippi State hosts Missouri on Saturday, it could be a preview of a first-round matchup in next week’s SEC Tournament. Both teams are locked into one of the bottom four seeds, meaning they’ll have to play on the tournament’s opening day Wednesday, possibly against one another. The Bulldogs’ last win came at the Tigers’ expense — 77-74 at Missouri on Feb. 14.

Mississippi State has lost five straight, including a 66-56 defeat at Vanderbilt on Wednesday in which it committed nine second-half turnovers and was outscored 34-20 after the break. “We took away our own opportunities to score by not taking care of the basketball,” Bulldogs coach Rick Ray told reporters. “It’s the same old bugaboo.” The Tigers have won two of three since a school-record 13-game losing streak, including a 63-61 home win over Auburn on Tuesday.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (9-21, 3-14 SEC): The youthful Tigers got some major veteran leadership against Auburn, as senior Keith Shamburger matched his season high with 21 points and hit the game-winning shot with 10 seconds left. His backcourt mate, freshman Namon Wright, has come on strong lately, as well, hitting double figures in three straight games including a career-high 28 in a win over Florida. Leading scorer Johnathan Williams III (12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds) scored a career-high 27 points in the first meeting with Mississippi State this season.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (12-18, 5-12): Ten of the Bulldogs’ SEC contests have been decided by six points or fewer, and they’re 4-6 in those games. Their last three losses have come by double digits despite strong efforts from leading scorer Craig Sword (10.4 points), who has topped 20 points in consecutive games. Sword and 6-foot-9 forward Gavin Ware (10.2 points, 7.2 rebounds) are the only double-digit scorers on a Bulldogs team that ranks near the bottom of the NCAA Division I ranks with an average of 61.9 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri is 0-9 on the road this season, but Mississippi State has lost four straight at home.

2. Mississippi State is 0-10 when opponents shoot 45 percent or better.

3. The Bulldogs have lost five SEC games after leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 62, Missouri 59