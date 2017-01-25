Preview: Missouri at Mississippi State

Mississippi State has dropped two straight to fall into the middle of the pack in the SEC, but it has a perfect chance to rebound when it hosts struggling Missouri on Wednesday. The Tigers have lost 10 straight and haven’t won a true road game in nearly three years.

The Bulldogs are coming off perhaps their worst defensive effort of the season, forcing a season-low seven turnovers and allowing a season high in points en route to a 91-74 loss to Tennessee on Saturday. “We’ve got to do a better job,” Mississippi State coach Ben Howland told reporters. “That’s how this team has to play in terms of sometimes being undersized. We’ve gotta err on the side of aggression, and we were not aggressive with our defense. We’ve got to do a better job in that respect.” The Bulldogs have won their last three meetings with Missouri, which has not won on an opponent’s home court since posting a victory at Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2014. Three of the Tigers’ six SEC losses have come by five points or fewer, including Saturday’s 75-71 home setback against Ole Miss.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-13, 0-6 SEC): The Tigers’ top two scorers are forwards Jordan Barnett (11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Kevin Puryear (11.8, 6.6). A 6-7 sophomore, Puryear had been relatively quiet in SEC play before putting up a career-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting against Ole Miss. Point guard Terrence Phillips (9.9 points, 4.8 assists) has upped his production since taking on a reserve role and is averaging 13.8 points, an SEC-best 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals in conference play.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (12-6, 3-3): The Bulldogs aren’t overly dynamic at the offensive end, but guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (17.3 points) is one of the top scorers in the SEC, and he and freshman backcourt mate Lamar Peters (11.3) both shoot well from outside. Forward Aric Holman (9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks) is a solid contributor in the post at both ends of the floor, and freshman Schnider Herard (five points, 5.2 rebounds) recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds against Tennessee. The Bulldogs have struggled on the boards at times, but they are 9-0 when outrebounding the opposition.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State G I.J. Ready has made 23 consecutive free throws.

2. The Tigers have suffered five losses this season when leading at halftime, including three in SEC play, while the Bulldogs are 11-0 when ahead at the half.

3. Missouri is among the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation at 28.5 percent, but it is shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc over its last three games.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 75, Missouri 69