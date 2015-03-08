(Updated: CORRECTS “six” to “five” in graph 4)

Mississippi State 52, Missouri 43: Craig Sword scored 15 points as the host Bulldogs snapped a five-game skid with a win over the Tigers.

Gavin Ware scored nine points to go with a team-high eight rebounds and Demetrius Houston also scored nine for Mississippi State (13-18, 6-12 SEC), whose last two victories have come at Missouri’s expense. I.J. Ready dished out seven assists as the Bulldogs ended a four-game home losing streak.

Keith Shamburger and Namon Wright each scored 12 points for Missouri (9-22, 3-15), which finished the season 0-10 on the road. Johnathan Williams III contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers, who were 8-of-15 from the foul line.

There were five lead changes in the first seven-plus minutes before Mississippi State used an 11-2 run to gain some separation. Houston’s 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the half sent the Bulldogs to the break with a 27-19 advantage, and they scored the first four points of the second half to make it a 12-point spread.

Missouri pulled within seven with just over two minutes left but couldn’t muster enough offense to climb closer, and the Bulldogs didn’t offer any help. Mississippi State made seven straight free throws in the final two minutes and finished 14-of-19 from the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The last time Mississippi State held an SEC opponent under 50 points was in a 61-49 win over Georgia on Jan. 12, 2008. … Wright scored in double figures for the fourth straight game. … Missouri will be the No. 14 seed in the SEC Tournament and face South Carolina in Wednesday’s first round while Mississippi State will be the No. 12 seed and take on Auburn in the first round.