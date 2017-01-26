Mississippi State rallies past Missouri

Quindary Weatherspoon fired in a game-high 29 points Wednesday night as Mississippi State rallied in the second half to extend two long Missouri losing streaks in an 89-74 verdict at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

It was a single-game high this season against the Tigers (5-14, 0-7), which dropped their 30th straight road game, dating back to 2014, and lost their 12th consecutive Southeastern Conference contest.

Freshman guard Lamar Peters added 23, sinking seven 3-pointers. Peters drilled four straight 3s in the second half as the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3) finally established a working margin, pushing their lead as high as 20 points with 1:18 remaining.

Mario Kegler hit for 16 points as Mississippi State answered Missouri's torrid first half shooting with an even hotter pace after halftime. The Bulldogs canned 11 of their first 14 and finished the second half at 64.3 percent, enabling them to sink 56.1 percent for the game.

Jordan Geist and Jordan Barnett each scored 18 points for the Tigers, while Kevin Puryear hit for 13.

Missouri never trailed in the first half, keeping a largely silent crowd of 7,101 at library silence by converting one shot after another. The Tigers made 13 of their first 19 attempts and owned a 41-32 lead with 1:56 remaining after a 3-pointer from Cullen Vanleer.

But Mississippi State managed to crawl within 43-39 at the half and gradually took control in the second half as Missouri's shooting percentage experienced a predictable regression to the mean. The Tigers didn't record their first field goal until almost eight minutes into the half and made only 32.1 percent of their shots in the half, going 0-for-9 on 3-pointers.