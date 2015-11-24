Preview: Northwestern vs. Missouri

Senior guard Tre Demps looks for his third consecutive 20-point outing when Northwestern faces Missouri in Tuesday’s consolation game of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. Demps scored 21 points in Monday’s 80-69 loss to North Carolina after tallying 22 three nights earlier against Columbia.

Demps is averaging 16.8 points through four games, second on the squad behind sophomore guard Bryant McIntosh’s 19.5 per game. McIntosh had 14 points and a career-high nine assists against the Tar Heels but was 3-of-15 shooting and will seek a rebound performance against the Tigers. Missouri will be attempting its own improvement after shooting 30.9 percent in a lackluster 66-42 loss to Kansas State on Monday. “I thought we did a poor job of helping, I thought our defense was poor, I thought our whole game was poor,” Tigers coach Kim Anderson told reporters. “I don’t see a whole lot of bright spots.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-1): Coach Chris Collins has expressed that Demps and McIntosh will carry the offense but it might not be a bad idea to get senior center Alex Olah some more touches. Olah had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting against North Carolina and is shooting 67.9 percent from the field while averaging 12.5 points and seven rebounds. Olah typically makes an even bigger impact on the defense end as he has 150 career blocked shots, most in school history.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-2): Nobody even reached double digits in scoring in the subpar outing against Kansas State as the Tigers committed nearly as many turnovers (13) as made field goals (17). Freshman forward Kevin Puryear was the high scorer with nine points to snap his streak of three straight double-figure games and his team-best average dipped to 13.5. “We just didn’t come out ready,” Puryear said at the postgame press conference. “They played harder than us in all aspects of our game.”

TIP-INS

1. Missouri holds a 5-3 series lead and won the most recent meeting - 78-67 on Nov. 28, 2013 at Northwestern.

2. Wildcats freshman F Aaron Falzon is only 2-of-12 shooting over the past two games despite averaging 10.5 points.

3. Tigers junior G Wes Clark is averaging 8.8 points but is only 11-of-35 from the field.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 63, Missouri 55