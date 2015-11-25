Northwestern 67, Missouri 62

Northwestern sprinted to an early lead and then held off a furious Missouri rally to lodge a 67-62 victory Tuesday night in the consolation game of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center.

Northwestern (4-1) was led by guards Tre Demps and Bryant McIntosh with 13 points each. Missouri was led by guard Terrence Phillips with 16 points and forward Kevin Puryear with 14 points.

Missouri (2-3) used a 9-2 run sandwiched around intermission to cut the lead to single digits at 38-29. The Tigers kept chipping away and eventually cut the lead to three points, but could get no closer. When Phillips fouled out with 20.1 seconds remaining, Demps hit one of two free throws to give the Wildcats a two-possession lead.

Once again Missouri was stymied by a slow start on the offensive end. The Tigers went nearly three minutes without a point, while the Wildcats rattled off 11 straight points during that stretch. Northwestern’s run eventually reached 19-2. The Wildcats’ biggest lead was 20 points.

The Wildcats were led in the first half by McIntosh, who scored 13 points, including his team’s first 11 of the game. The Tigers were led by Puryear with seven points.