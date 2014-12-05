Preview: Missouri at Oklahoma

When No. 20 Oklahoma hostsMissouri on Friday in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game, coach Lon Kruger hopes theSooners’ former conference rival receives a rude and raucous reception. “It’s the night before the Bedlam football game, and weneed the Lloyd Noble Center filled and rocking,” Kruger wrote in an open letterto fans on the school’s athletic website. “… Please plan on being at the gameearly this Friday and making a lot of noise.” Oklahoma is 2-0 at home but hasn’t played in Norman since Nov. 23.Missouri,meanwhile, will be playing its first true road game of the season. The Tigershave already had four home dates, including a 65-61 victory over Southeast Missourion Tuesday, and they’ve only ventured outside Columbia for last week’sthree-game stay in the Maui Invitational. Missouri was 3-7 on the road lastseason.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI (4-3): The fresh face-laden Tigershad a rough run in Maui, losing by double digits to Arizona and Purdue andbeating only lower-division Chaminade. And despite being back in friendlyconfines Tuesday, Missouri trailed Southeast Missouri for most of the nightbefore leading scorers Jonathan Williams III (10.4 points per game) andMontaque Gill-Caesar (13.9) rode to the rescue with 18 and 15 points,respectively. “We’re an extremely slow-starting team, and we’ve tried alldifferent ideas,” coach Kim Anderson said in his post-game press conference. “The one thingabout this team is that with so many young guys, we need that guy to step upand be a leader … and we haven’t been able to get that established.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (4-2): Even with a pair of losses,the Sooners are still ranked because of their rugged early seasonitinerary which has featured four games against opponents – Battle 4 Atlantisfoes Wisconsin, UCLA and Butler and a road game at Creighton – who either are or have been ranked in the Top 25. The backcourt duo of Buddy Hield (16.7 points) and Isaiah Cousins (11.7)are pacing Oklahoma in scoring, while Ryan Spangler is averaging a team-leading9.5 rebounds and 8.7 points inside. The Sooners have struggled with 89turnovers but grabbed at least 35 boards in all six games while outrebounding five of their six foes.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma holds a 112-97 series edge, but the teams haven’t met since Missouri swept two games in the 2011-12season - its final year in the Big 12.

2. The Sooners haven’t played since last Friday’s69-56 loss to Wisconsin in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game in theBahamas.

3. This will be the Tigers’ only true road gamein their first 14 contests of the season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 72, Missouri 56