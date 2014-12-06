(Updated: CORRECTS to 57.4 in graph 2 CORRECTS to 56.3 and 37.2 in note 2)

No. 20 Oklahoma 82, Missouri 63: Ryan Spangler scored a season-high 18 points as the Sooners trounced the visiting Tigers to clinch a second straight Big 12 series win in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Buddy Hield (17) and Isaiah Cousins (16) also scored in double figures for Oklahoma (5-2), which blew open the game with a 31-5 run spanning the first and second halves. The Sooners, who also received nine points from TaShawn Thomas and eight and five rebounds from Jordan Woodard, shot a season-best 57.4 percent from the floor and matched their season high with 10 3-pointers, including three apiece from Hield and Cousins.

Johnathan Williams III scored 16 and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds while freshman Montaque Gill-Caesar added 15 points for Missouri (4-4), which had won three straight and seven of the last 10 against their former Big 12 rivals. Namon Wright scored 12 for the Tigers, who committed 16 turnovers and were outrebounded 35-28.

Oklahoma led 37-25 at halftime and hit its first six shots of the second half as it opened the stanza with 15 straight points to take its largest lead at 52-25 with a little more than 15 minutes to play. Missouri would get no closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

The game was tight for the opening 13½ minutes as Oklahoma held a 21-20 lead, but Missouri got a little sloppy and the Sooners cranked up their transition game to close out the half on a 16-5 run and take the 12-point lead into the break. Cousins hit all three of his 3-point attempts to pace all first-half scorers with 11 points, while Oklahoma connected on 6-of-12 treys overall and forced the Tigers into 10 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: With wins by Oklahoma and Kansas on Friday, the Big 12 leads the SEC/Big 12 Challenge 6-2, with the final two games to be played Saturday; the Big 12 won the inaugural series 7-3 last season. … Missouri shot 56.3 percent from 3-point range but 37.2 percent of its two-point attempts. … This was the 210th meeting, but the first time they met as regular-season non-conference opponents.