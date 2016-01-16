Preview: Missouri at South Carolina

South Carolina looks to bounce back from its first defeat of the season when it hosts reeling Missouri on Saturday. The 15th-ranked Gamecocks are 9-0 at home, while the Tigers have lost 19 straight road and neutral-site games dating to Nov. 26, 2014.

The Gamecocks were two wins shy of matching the best start and longest winning streak in program history before falling flat in a 73-50 loss at Alabama on Wednesday. South Carolina allowed the Crimson Tide to go 13-of-28 from 3-point range while shooting just 35.8 percent overall and going 3-of-18 from beyond the arc in what coach Frank Martin called a “bad day at the office.” It has been an even rougher week for the Tigers, who were pummeled 94-61 by Arkansas at home on Tuesday, a day before announcing sanctions – including a postseason ban this season – stemming from an NCAA investigation into violations during former coach Frank Haith’s tenure. South Carolina claimed both meetings last season – a 65-60 victory at home and a 63-54 win in the SEC Tournament.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (8-8, 1-2 SEC): The Tigers are one of the youngest teams in the nation, with freshmen and sophomores accounting for 78.3 percent of their scoring. Forward Kevin Puryear (12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds) has developed into their go-to guy, though fellow freshman Terrence Phillips (7.9 points, 3.2 assists) put up a season-high 16 points against Arkansas. Missouri was within seven of the Razorbacks early in the second half but scored only one field goal over the next 10 minutes as the deficit ballooned to 30.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (15-1, 2-1): The Gamecocks were outrebounded by Alabama for only the second time this season, but they should be able to resume domination on the glass against an undersized Missouri team. Guard Sindarius Thornwell (11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds) and forward Michael Carrera (11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds) lead five players who average double digits in points, but South Carolina’s strength lies at the defensive end. The Gamecocks hold opponents to 37.9 percent shooting and force 15.9 turnovers (7.4 steals) per game, which could be a problem for Missouri’s young backcourt.

TIP-INS

1. With a win, the Gamecocks will match last season’s total of 10 home victories and equal their most since going 11-6 in 2010-11.

2. Missouri has shot 25.2 percent from 3-point range in eight losses compared to 39.4 percent in eight victories.

3. South Carolina has outscored 15 of its 16 opponents in the paint and tied Clemson 24-24 in that category.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 76, Missouri 65