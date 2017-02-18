Tennessee looks to climb to .500 in league play when it hosts Missouri in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have won two of their last four SEC contests after losing their first nine, while the Volunteers have dropped two straight at a time when they need all the victories they can muster.

Jordan Barnett has been the most consistent scorer for Missouri coach Kim Anderson since becoming eligible following his transfer from Texas, leading the team in scoring seven times in his 16 games. Barnett tops the squad in scoring (12.6 points) despite coming off the bench in the last four games, while Kevin Puryear is the team’s only other double-figure scorer, averaging 11.5 points. Robert Hubbs III powers Tennessee's attack, averaging a team-best 14 points and ranking second on the squad in rebounding (4.9). Freshman Grant Williams (12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, two blocks) gives coach Rick Barnes a second scorer and an interior presence despite being only 6-5.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-18, 2-11 SEC): Rebounding has been a big key for the Tigers' solid play, as shown by their effort against Alabama in a game which was a tale of two halves. Missouri outrebounded the Crimson Tide, the SEC leaders in rebounding margin, 23-18 in the first half of the contest and led by the same margin on the scoreboard. But in the second half, Alabama claimed a 21-13 advantage on the glass, helping it to rally for a three-point victory over the Tigers, who are being outrebounded by more than three per contest in conference play.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-12, 6-7): While the Volunteers have been a high-scoring team this season, it's their defense that is key to their success - especially of late. Over the last two contests - both losses, opponents have shot 48.8 percent overall and 40.9 percent from 3-point range. On the season, the Vols' SEC rivals are shooting 42.8 percent overall and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc, and Tennessee is 0-8 when its opponents shoot a better overall percentage.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri G K.J. Walton has reached double figures in points in five of his last six games, averaging 11 in that span.

2. Hubbs is 27 points shy of becoming the 48th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

3. Tennessee has the top assist-to-turnover ratio in the SEC during conference play at 1.3.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 74, Missouri 67