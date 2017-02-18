Williams, Hubbs carry Tennessee past Missouri

Tennessee bounced back from consecutive Southeastern Conference losses to Georgia and Kentucky with a 90-70 thumping of Missouri on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

In upping their record to 15-12 overall and 7-7 in the SEC, the Volunteers got a game-high 25 points from Grant Williams and 21 from Robert Hubbs.

Reserve Admiral Schofield added 17 and Shembari Phillips scored 10 to keep Tennessee, which has played one of the nation's toughest schedule, in play for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

Terrence Phillips scored 18 points for the Tigers (7-19, 2-12) while reserve Jordan Barnett hit for 11 and Kevin Puryear added 10 points. It wasn't close to being enough as Missouri experienced serious issues with fouls and turnovers.

The Tigers sent the Volunteers to the foul line 37 times -- they made 28 -- and also coughed up 14 turnovers that led to 24 points.

Tennessee wasted little time putting its stamp on this one, establishing a 28-13 first-half lead as Missouri was in the double bonus before the under-8-minute timeout. On the strength of 16-of-19 free-throw shooting in the half, the Volunteers took a 41-28 advantage to intermission.

There was no let-up in the second half as Tennessee pushed the lead as high as 24 points on two occasions in the last 10 minutes. Canning 51.5 percent of their shots after halftime, the Volunteers were able to cruise to the finish line.

Frustration appeared to color the Tigers' effort at times in the second half. Coach Kim Anderson and Terrence Phillips were slapped with technicals before the midway point.

Tennessee finished the game at 46.6 percent from the field and sank 8-of-21 3-pointers. It limited Missouri to 40 percent shooting and won the rebounding battle 38-30, with Hubbs grabbing eight.