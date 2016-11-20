Preview: Missouri vs. Tulane

Despite nearly knocking off a ranked team, Missouri needs a strong effort to avoid a last-place finish in the Tire Pros Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday when they meet Tulane. The Tigers took No. 10 Xavier to overtime before losing in the first round Thursday and came out flat fewer than 24 hours later in a 70-55 setback against Davidson.

Missouri will expect rebound performances from freshman guard Frankie Hughes (1-for-11, two points on Friday) and 5-11 sophomore Terrence Phillips (0-for-8, one), who combined for 45 points in the 83-82 loss to Xavier. The Tigers won’t have it easy against battle-tested Tulane, which has played two of last season’s Final Four teams – North Carolina and Oklahoma – in the first four games and had its moments before losing 80-71 to Arizona State on Friday in the consolation round. The Green Wave have scored at least 70 in all four games, but leading scorer Cameron Reynolds told reporters after the loss to the Sun Devils that his team didn’t defend well enough. “It was a combination of points off turnovers and second-chance points,” Tulane’s first-year coach Mike Dunleavy told reporters. "The disparity was too big a number to overcome.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSOURI (1-2): The Tigers probably should have a better record with numbers such as 37 percent shooting against while forcing 15 turnovers per game, but have shown their youth the first two games of the tournament. The top five scorers early on are either sophomores or freshmen, with Hughes leading the way (16.3) and second-year man Kevin Puryear (13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds) stepping up the last two games. Phillips, whose foul with under one second left gave Xavier a chance to win Thursday, is averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 assists overall.

ABOUT TULANE (1-3): Sophomore guard Melvin Frazier stepped up with a career-high 22 points in the loss to Arizona State and joined two other underclassmen averaging in double figures. Reynolds, a junior guard, is averaging 18 points (17.5 overall) and 7.5 rebounds in the tournament while sophomore backcourt mate Kain Harris (12.5 points) has cooled off in Lake Buena Vista – making 6-of-14 from the field. Two seniors have made an impact, including guard Malik Morgan (team-best 4.3 assists per game) and 6-11 center Ryan Smith (team-high 7.3 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Missouri freshman F Willie Jackson has made 11 of his first 14 collegiate shots and is averaging six rebounds.

2. Tulane’s sophomore G Von Julien has made all three 3-point attempts in the tournament while averaging three assists in less than 20 minutes.

3. Both Missouri (SEC) and Tulane (American Athletic Conference) won three of 18 league games in 2015-16.

PREDICTION: Missouri 76, Tulane 66