Missouri tops Tulane with second-half comeback

Sophomore guard K.J. Walton scored a career-high 20 points and Missouri overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Tulane 67-62 on Sunday in the final round of the consolation bracket at the Tire Pros Invitational at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

The Tigers (2-2) outscored the Green Wave 45-30 in the second half to win their final game in the tournament after losses to No. 11 Xavier and Davidson. Missouri hosts Northwestern State on Saturday.

Tulane (1-4) missed its last 10 shots from the field and lost its third consecutive game in the tournament, having already fallen to Oklahoma and Arizona State. The Green Wave visit Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Frankie Hughes scored 14 points and Kevin Puryear had 11 for Missouri.

Cameron Reynolds led Tulane with 18 points and Malik Morgan and Kain Harris had 10 each.

Tulane's 32-22 halftime lead evaporated quickly. Puryear scored nine points to lead an 11-4 run that got Missouri within 36-33 early in the second half.

Colin Slater's 3-pointer stopped the run, but the Tigers pulled even at 43 on a three-point play by Walton.

Von Julien's 3-pointer broke the tie for the Green Wave, but the Tigers scored the next eight points to take a 51-46 lead with eight minutes left.

Tulane regained the lead at 53-52 and 56-55 before Walton's two free throws put Missouri back on top at 57-56.

The Tigers went ahead by four points three different times, but the Green Wave stayed within striking distance.

After Malone's free throw gave Missouri a three-point lead with 1:30 left, Tulane missed its next four shots.

Jordan Geist made two free throws to push the lead to five with 18 seconds left and the Green Wave missed four more shots before the final buzzer.

Tulane got off to a fast start as Reynolds scored nine points on the way to a 15-7 lead.

After Hughes' 3-pointer got the Tigers within four points, Harris scored eight points as the Green Wave built a 12-point lead.

Hughes' layup cut the Tulane lead to 32-22 at halftime.