Preview: Missouri at Vanderbilt

Missouri will look for a second consecutive road victory in conference play when it heads to Vanderbilt on Thursday for an SEC matchup. After a disappointing loss to Georgia to open the league schedule, Missouri coach Frank Haith was happy his team could get back in the win column at Auburn despite a shaky performance. “Winning is hard — we were coming off a tough loss, but our guys found a way,” Haith told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Commodores are still reeling from the dismissal of point guard and leading scorer Eric McClellan, who was suspended for academic reasons a week ago, then dismissed from the team after charges related to a theft incident from Aug. 23. McClellan had averaged 14.3 points per game for a Vanderbilt offense that has struggled all season long, and ranks in the bottom third nationally in scoring. The loss of McClellan brings the Commodores to just seven scholarship players.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MISSOURI (13-2, 1-1 SEC): The Tigers fell out of the Top 25 after last week’s overtime loss to Georgia, but they still have a promising season ahead because of their talented backcourt trio. Tulsa transfer Jordan Clarkson leads the team at 18.9 points per game, while Jabari Brown has averaged 18.2 points. The group is rounded out by Earnest Ross, who scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a win over his former school, Auburn, this past weekend.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (8-6, 0-2): With McClellan gone, the production burden falls on Rod Odom, who leads the Commodores in scoring (13.2 points) and rebounding (5.6). Odom is also second in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 44.2 percent. Vanderbilt has done an excellent job defending the long range shot as well, leading the league in 3-point defense at 27.8 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Both Clarkson and Brown have scored in double figures in all 15 contests for Missouri.

2. With a win, Missouri would improve to 3-0 on the road for the first time since 1994-95.

3. Brown’s first career collegiate points came at Vanderbilt as a member of the Oregon Ducks.

PREDICTION: Missouri 73, Vanderbilt 67