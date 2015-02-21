Preview: Missouri at Vanderbilt

Missouri looks to avoid setting the longest losing streak in school history when it hits the road to face Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers fell 84-69 to No. 17 Arkansas on Wednesday to drop 12 consecutive games for the first time since 1966-67. Missouri has lost all seven of its road games - including five by double digits - as it hopes to salvage some pride in a turmoil-filled season that has seen seven different players suspended by coach Kim Anderson at various points in the campaign.

The Commodores have dropped two of their last three games following a 50-47 setback to Florida on Wednesday. Vanderbilt’s last two losses have come by a combined six points and they hope to get back on the winning track by beating the Tigers for the second straight time in Nashville. However, the Commodores have lost three of their last five games at home in the new calendar year after winning nine of their first 10 in the friendly confines of Memorial Gymnasium.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-19, 1-12 SEC): Tramaine Isabell knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 13 points in 26 minutes against the Razorbacks after missing the previous five games due to behavior detrimental to the team. “It was good to have him back and I thought he played pretty well for not having played in three weeks,” Anderson told reporters. “He and I have had numerous discussions about opportunities to play at the University of Missouri.” Johnathan Williams III added 13 points and 10 rebounds, but committed eight of the Tigers’ 20 turnovers.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (14-12, 4-9): Damian Jones was limited to eight points before fouling out with 5:59 left while Luke Kornet was held to three points in the loss to Florida. “I‘m not really sure we had one guy on our team play to what I would consider their capabilities,” coach Kevin Stallings told reporters. “You don’t go on the road in this league and win … without guys playing well.” Freshman Riley LaChance was the lone bright spot for the Tigers as he scored a team-high 17 points to finish in double figures for the fifth time in his last six outings.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt is 0-6 in games decided by three points or fewer.

2. Missouri has lost seven of its last 12 games by 10 points or more.

3. The Commodores have shot better than 50 percent from the floor in eight games.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 76, Missouri 69