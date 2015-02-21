Vanderbilt 76, Missouri 53: Damian Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to go along with seven rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots as the host Commodores sent the Tigers tumbling to a program-record 13th straight loss.

Wade Baldwin IV added 13 points while Riley LaChance produced 11 points, a personal-best nine rebounds and five assists for Vanderbilt (15-12, 5-9 SEC), which won the battle of the boards 46-26. Matthew Fisher-Davis and Luke Kornet tallied 11 points apiece while James Siakam corralled 13 rebounds for the Commodores.

Montaque Gill-Caesar led the way with 11 points off the bench for Missouri (7-20, 1-13), which broke the old mark for consecutive losses set in both the 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons. Keith Shamburger collected nine points and eight assists while leading scorer Johnathan Williams III was limited to six points as the Tigers shot 37.5 percent from the field.

Fisher-Davis knocked down two 3-pointers to help Vanderbilt jump out to a 12-2 lead and he scored five straight points a short time later as the Commodores pulled ahead 24-10. Keanau Post scored at the rim to trim the deficit to six late in the first half before Josh Henderson tipped in Shelton Mitchell’s miss just before the first-half buzzer sounded to give Vanderbilt a 37-29 cushion at intermission.

Kornet connected from beyond the arc to put the Commodores in full control at 48-33 and they used a 13-2 run to stretch their advantage to 61-37 with just over eight minutes remaining. Vanderbilt led by as much as 27 as it coasted to the finish line to improve to 4-0 against the Tigers in Nashville.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt went 10-of-24 from 3-point range while Missouri finished 3-of-11. … Mitchell handed out four assists after missing the previous five games with a concussion. … Gill-Caesar hit a 3-pointer in the first half to end a personal 0-of-18 drought from beyond the arc.