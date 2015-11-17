Preview: Missouri at Xavier

(Updated: Xavier hopes to use one of the best home-court advantages in the nation to get off to a hot start to the season – and dispatch an improved Missouri team on Tuesday. The Musketeers play seven of their first 11 contests at Cintas Center, where their all-time home winning percentage of .871 ranks fifth in the nation.)

Xavier hopes to use one of the best home-court advantages in the nation to get off to a hot start to the season – and dispatch an improved Missouri team on Tuesday. The Musketeers play seven of their first 11 contests at Cintas Center, where their all-time home winning percentage of .871 ranks fifth in the nation.

Xavier leads the all-time series 3-2 and has won two straight against the Tigers, including a 74-58 victory at Missouri last season. “Xavier is a good school, and they put a little bit of a spanking on us last year, so we owe those guys a little bit,” Missouri guard Wes Clark told reporters. “We are going to come out there with the same intensity and look at them like just another team.” The revamped Tigers, led by a bevy of talented freshmen, are off to a 2-0 start and shooting 50.5 percent from the field. The Musketeers had a bit of trouble putting away in-state foe Miami (Ohio) in their season opener Friday, using a 10-0 run in the second half to secure an 81-72 victory.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-0): The Tigers had three freshmen score in double figures in a 73-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday, including Kevin Puryear, who leads the team at 16.5 points per game through two contests. Pass-first freshman point guard Terrence Phillips (10 points per game) also had a good shooting night and has been a better scorer than anticipated. Freshman K.J. Walton (8.5 points) also has the potential to be a big-time scorer, and sophomore Namon Wright (12.5 points, six rebounds) is off to a great start.

ABOUT XAVIER (1-0): The Musketeers return three starters from last year’s Sweet 16 team, but it was a newcomer who led them against Miami with redshirt freshman Edmond Sumner putting up 19 points. Jalen Reynolds, a key reserve a year ago, collected 16 points and 15 rebounds and at 6-10 could be a key factor against a somewhat undersized Missouri team. Xavier also boasts a couple of capable wings in 6-6 Trevon Bluiett and 6-5 J.P. Macura (17 points versus Miami), who will test Missouri’s young guards.

TIP-INS

1. Xavier is 15-5 against current SEC members since 2008.

2. The Musketeers forced 17 turnovers against Miami, while Missouri has committed 17 through two contests.

3. Missouri went 0-10 on the road last season and has lost 15 straight on opponents’ home floors dating to a victory at Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2014.

PREDICTION: Xavier 73, Missouri 68