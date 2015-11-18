Xavier 78, Missouri 66

Sophomore guard Trevon Bluiett scored 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and guard J.P. Macura added 16, lifting Xavier to a 78-66 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Xavier senior forward James Farr matched his career high with 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his third career double-double.

Redshirt freshman guard Edmond Sumner, who scored a team-high 19 points against Miami (Ohio) in his college debut on Friday, had 12 points in a balanced Xavier attack.

The Musketeers (2-0) led early, but Missouri used a 17-7 run late in the first half to briefly go ahead.

Xavier took a 37-36 lead into halftime behind eight first-half points by guard Myles Davis, who finished with 10.

Bluiett’s third 3-pointer put the Musketeers ahead 53-43 with 14:15 left, and they never looked back.

Missouri (2-1) lost despite having four players in score double figures.

Freshman guard Cullen VanLeer kept the Tigers close with a team-leading 13 points, going 3-for-7 from 3-point range.

Mizzou forward Kevin Puryear scored 12 points, and guards Wes Clark and Tramaine Isabell each scored 11.

Clark led the Tigers with eight first-half points but was kept quiet after halftime.

Xavier outrebounded the Tigers 40-28 and now leads the all-time series 4-2, including a 74-58 victory at Missouri last season.