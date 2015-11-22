Preview: Missouri State vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland saw improvement despite a third straight loss and the Bulldogs hope to put it all together when they meet Missouri State in Sunday’s seventh-place game of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Howland liked his team’s compete level in a 74-72 defeat against Texas Tech on Friday and needs a similar effort to turn back the Bears.

The Bulldogs have plenty of weapons on the offensive end and they were better defensively against the Red Raiders after giving up 105 points to Miami (Fla.) in the opening round. Highly-touted freshman guard Malik Newman showed why he joined Mississippi State senior Craig Sword on the SEC’s preseason second team by averaging 16 points in the last two games. Senior forward Gavin Ware leads the Bulldogs in scoring (18.5) and rebounds (7.8) as he prepares for a challenge against Missouri State freshman Obediah Church. The 6-8 forward poured in 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the 74-69 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (0-3): The Bears battled back from a 13-point halftime deficit to give the Golden Gophers a scare after getting blown out by Butler one day earlier. “I love my guys, and this is really going to help us,” Bears coach Paul Lusk told reporters. “I thought we responded well after getting embarrassed (Thursday).” Forward Camyn Boone recorded 17 points Friday after totaling 14 in the first two contests and guard Austin Ruder scored 12 versus Minnesota following two unproductive outings.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (1-3): I.J. Ready (13.5), Sword (12.8) and Newman (12.7) are all averaging in double figures scoring to join Ware while Travis Daniels has contributed nine per game. The Bulldogs limited Texas Tech to 43.3 percent shooting, including 4-of-18 from 3-point range, and blocked seven shots. Mississippi State has launched 97 shots from beyond the arc in the first four games and made 33, but are averaging almost 15 turnovers while allowing 49.4 percent shooting overall.

TIP-INS

1. Sword has accumulated 147 career steals and needs one to pass Winsome Frazier for eighth on the school’s all-time list.

2. Missouri State G Dequon Miller is averaging almost 10 points, but the junior college transfer is just 5-for-31 from the field -- 1-of-14 from 3-point range.

3. Mississippi State’s freshman G Quinndary Weatherspoon reached double figures in scoring for the second time with 10 points Friday.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 78, Missouri State 68