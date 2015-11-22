FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi State 84, Missouri State 70
November 22, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Mississippi State 84, Missouri State 70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mississippi State shot 70 percent in the first half, built a 20-point lead and cruised to a win, 84-70, in the seventh-place game at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in San Juan on Sunday.

The Bears (0-4) rallied to close within two possessions twice in the second half but Mississippi State (2-3) put the game away behind senior forward Gavin Ware’s 25 points. He was 12 of 16 from the field.

Chris Kendrix scored 17 points for Missouri State.

Mississippi State leaves Puerto Rice with a win after losses to Miami and Texas Tech.

Freshman guard Malik Newman finished with 14 points and had 48 points in three games in the tournament for the Bulldogs.

