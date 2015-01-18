Preview: Missouri State at Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa tries for its 12th consecutive victory at home when it meets Missouri State on Sunday. The No. 23 Panthers are 27-40 in the series against Missouri State, but have won six of the last seven meetings against the Bears and four straight. Northern Iowa was ninth in the nation in scoring defense (55.2 points per game) entering Saturday and has won four straight games, including a 63-52 victory at Bradley on Tuesday.

Missouri State will be without leading scorer Marcus Marshall (19.5 points), who quit the team Friday. Coach Paul Lusk told the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader that Marshall’s departure was a mutual decision and he said the junior guard, who was suspended indefinitely before Wednesday’s game against Evansville for “conduct detrimental to the team,” will be granted his release “at the end of the semester if he’s in good academic standing.” The Bears have lost three straight contests, including a 56-54 setback against Evansville.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (8-9, 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference): Marshall was second in the MVC in scoring, so the Bears will need more big performances from junior guard Dorrian Williams (7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds), who led the team in scoring (15), rebounding (five) and assists (five) against Evansville. Sophomore center Tyler McCullough (6-11, 246) has recorded 23 points and five blocks in his last two games. The Bears will need to get to the foul line, where they are sixth in the nation in free-throw percentage (77).

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA (15-2, 4-1): Senior forward Seth Tuttle is one of six players in the nation leading his team in scoring (14.5 points per game), rebounding (six), assists (3.2) and blocks (0.7). The Panthers’ defense leads the MVC, allowing 48.2 points in conference play, and is forcing MVC teams to shoot 33.8 percent. Northern Iowa has beaten two Big Ten opponents (Northwestern and Iowa) in the same season for the first time in school history.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri State has outshot opponents from the foul line in 12 of 17 games and has made 71 percent or better in 12 consecutive games.

2. Tuttle has started all 118 games of his Northern Iowa career and is No. 3 on the school’s all-time starts list.

3. The Panthers have made a 3-pointer in 477 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the MVC.

PREDICTION: Northern Iowa 65, Missouri State 55