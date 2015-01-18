No. 23 Northern Iowa 60, Missouri State 46: Seth Tuttle had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers past the visiting Bears in a Missouri Valley Conference contest.

Deon Mitchell added 11 points for Northern Iowa (16-2, 5-1 MVC), which extended its winning streak to five games and moved into a tie for second place in the conference with Indiana State. Marvin Singleton chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers, who won their 12th consecutive game at the McLeod Center and improved to 9-0 at home this season.

Austin Ruder scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for Missouri State (8-10, 2-4), whose leading scorer, junior guard Marcus Marshall, quit the team Friday. Dorrian Williams chipped in 11 points for the Bears, who committed 12 turnovers, were outrebounded 37-26 and extended their losing streak to four games.

In the first half, Tuttle scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, sank a pair of free throws and grabbed five rebounds to power Northern Iowa to a 32-20 lead at the break. Missouri State, which trailed the entire game, was 7-of-18 shooting from the field before intermission and did not have a player score in double figures.

Missouri State pulled within eight points, 37-29, after Ruder sank a pair of free throws with 15:41 remaining but Tuttle countered with a layup and Wyatt Lohaus made a jumper to give Northern Iowa a 41-29 lead. The Bears’ Loomis Gerring sank a free throw, cutting the score to 41-30, but the Panthers responded with a free throw from Wes Washpun, a 3-pointer by Lohaus and a jumper by Washpun to take a commanding 47-30 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northern Iowa has won seven of the last eight meetings against the Bears, including five straight, and improved to 28-40 in the series. … Tuttle has started all 119 games of his Northern Iowa career and is No. 3 on the school’s all-time starts list behind Ben Jacobson (120, 2002-06) and Johnny Moran (135, 2008-12). … The Panthers have made a 3-pointer in 478 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the MVC.