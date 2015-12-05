Preview: Missouri State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State, which lost a nonconference home game for just the fourth time in 56 games under Travis Ford on Wednesday night to in-state rival Tulsa, 66-56, will try and bounce back against visiting Missouri State on Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys shot a season-low 29.1 percent against the Golden Hurricane, the team’s lowest mark since shooting 25.6 percent against South Carolina last season, and a big reason for that was the fact senior guard Phil Forte III didn’t suit up for the fourth straight game.

Forte, a preseason honorable mention All-Big 12 selection and a career 38.9 shooter from 3-point range, remains out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his left (non-shooting) elbow. The Cowboys were just 2-of-19 beyond the arc against Tulsa but Ford refuses to use Forte’s injury as an excuse for his team’s offensive shortcomings. “You’re on scholarship, you make shots,” Ford said. “This is not Little League. We’ve got good enough players to compete. I think we have a chance to be a good basketball team. We just weren’t very good tonight.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Oklahoma

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (1-5): The Bears come in off a tough 69-68 home loss to Utah State on Tuesday night in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge, blowing a nine-point second half lead and losing on a pair of free throws by point guard Shane Rector with 3.3 seconds to go. “It really is a heartbreaker because you had the lead and we kind of let it slip away a little bit,” said sophomore forward Chris Kendrix, who averages a team-best 11.8 points per game. Senior forward Camyn Boone (11.5) and freshman Ryan Kreklow (10 per game) also are averaging in double figures for the Bears.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-2): Forte leads the team in scoring (13.3) but three other Cowboys are also averaging in double figures. Forward Chris Oliver, a graduate transfer from Eastern Illinois, is second in scoring (13 per game) and is shooting a team-best 56.3 percent from the floor. Senior guard Jeff Newberry (12.7) and junior swingman Leyton Hammonds (10 per game) also are averaging in double digits while Newberry is pulling down a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State is 196-6 in home games against nonconference opponents since 1987.

2. The Cowboys are tied for seventh nationally in blocked shots per game (6.7).

3. Ford said “it’s possible” that sophomore swingman Tavarius Shine, who has played just two minutes this season because of a shoulder injury, could play Saturday.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 68, Missouri State 61