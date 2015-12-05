Missouri State 64, Oklahoma State 63

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Guard Dequon Miller scored on a driving layup with 7.3 seconds left, lifting Missouri State to a 64-63 upset of Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowboys led 63-62 with 14 seconds left, but guard Jawun Evans missed two free throws before Miller bolted to the other end for the winning basket.

Oklahoma State guard Joe Burton missed on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Miller led all scorers with 21 points, while Camyn Boone added 17 for the Bears.

Evans and guard Jeff Newberry each had 15 to lead the Cowboys.

Missouri State improved to 2-5, while the Cowboys fell to 5-3.

Oklahoma State had cut a 17-point second-half deficit to take the lead late, but was outscored 5-0 over the final 17 seconds.

Missouri State owned a 32-20 halftime lead behind forward Boone, Miller and the Cowboys’ poor shooting.

Boone’s eight points led the Bears, while Miller added seven points and three assists.

Oklahoma State, without a field goal over the final 5:11, got only nine points from its starters.

Forward Leyton Hammonds scored nine points off the bench to lead the Cowboys, who shot only 28.6 percent from the floor, making 8-of-28 shots.