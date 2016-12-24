Missouri State beats DePaul in Vegas Classic consolation game

Alize Johnson collected a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds to help lead Missouri State to a 69-58 victory over DePaul in Friday's consolation game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic at Orleans Arena.

Obediah Church had 16 points while Ryan Krakow added 13 as the Bears (9-4) won their fourth in five games.

Billy Garrett Jr. had a team-best 16 points as the Blue Demons (7-6) suffered their second consecutive loss. Tre'Darius McCallum and Brandon Cyrus had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Bears jumped to an early 9-2 lead while the Blue Demons relied with 11 unanswered points over a 4:21 span for a 13-9 lead. With the score tied 17-17, Missouri State used a 12-3 run to open an 29-20 lead with 4:02 left in the half and went on to a 37-25 lead by intermission behind Johnson's 13 points.

The Blue Demons pushed back in the second half and cut the deficit to six at 55-49 after a Garrett layup. But DePaul got no closer as Missouri State quickly restored a double-digit lead with less than four minutes to play.

The Bears shot 25-of-53 (47.2 percent) from the field and had a 44-29 rebounding lead. DePaul was 18-of-57 (31.6 percent) and went just 4-of-23 from behind the 3-point arc.

Friday's game was the second meeting this season. DePaul beat Missouri State 68-66 on Billy Garrett's buzzer-beating jumper on Nov. 23 at Allstate Arena.

Both teams resume play next Wednesday. DePaul has its Big East season opener at No. 1 Villanova while Missouri State is at Northern Iowa to kick off the Missouri Valley campaign.