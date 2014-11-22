Preview: Missouri State at Texas Tech

Texas Tech will attempt to rebound from an overtime loss at LSU when it hosts Missouri State on Saturday. The Red Raiders couldn’t make a 36-24 halftime lead hold up against LSU and shot 1-of-5 in the extra session. The Red Raiders are starting three freshmen, a sophomore and a senior with freshman forward Norense Odiase leading the team with 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

The other two freshmen starters for Texas Tech have struggled. Zach Smith (6.5 points, 6.0 rebounds) is shooting 38.5 percent from the floor and Justin Gray (4.5 points) is hitting on 8.3 percent of his attempts. Marcus Marshall leads four returners from last year’s 20-win team and is averaging 25.5 points a game for Missouri State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN, FCS

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (2-0): The Bears are playing their first road game of the season after defeating Eastern Illinois and Avila College. Despite four returning starters, every player on the roster is averaging at least 10 minutes of playing time. Guard Austin Ruder, a Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman pick last season, is averaging 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (1-1): Devaugntah Williams has come up big off the bench, averaging 8.5 points, and is tied for second on the team in scoring. The Red Raiders have struggled with their shooting, making only 38 percent of their attempts. Senior Robert Turner is the most experienced player with 34 career starts, but hasn’t got on track offensively, averaging 8.5 points on 33-percent shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Before this season, the Red Raiders had not started more than two freshmen in the past 20 years.

2. Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith is in a three-way tie for No. 67 on the NCAA Division I all-time winning coaches list with 526 victories.

3. Ron Mvouika scored 11 points in 10 minutes of playing time in the Bears’ win over Avila.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 73, Missouri State 62