Texas Tech 80, Missouri State 68
November 23, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Texas Tech 80, Missouri State 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: REMOVES “and scored...for 17 points” in graph 2 CORRECTS Marshall’s field-goal attempts in graph 3 CHANGES time of Wiliams’ “triple” to 2:56 in graph 4 ADDS possessive to Missouri State in graph 5 CORRECTS Tech’s previous FG % to 37.6 in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Texas Tech 80, Missouri State 68: Devaugntah Williams hit five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points off the bench to lead the Red Raiders to the win over the visiting Bears.

Williams was 5-of-6 from 3-point range while freshman Norense Odiase had 13 points and seven rebounds. Robert Turner added 12 points and four boards for the Red Raiders (2-1).

Marcus Marshall had a game-high 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field for Missouri State (2-1). Austin Ruder had 19 points and Christian Kirk had a team-high six rebounds as Texas Tech dominated the boards 40-22.

Williams hit a 3-pointer to give the Red Raiders a 64-53 lead at the 9:42 mark and another triple at 2:56 put the team ahead 77-61. The Bears committed 27 fouls, sending the Red Raiders to the line 40 times, of which they made 28.

The Red Raiders missed four straight 3-point attempts and was limited to a free throw in the final 3:26 of the first half to allow the Bears to pull within 42-38 at intermission. Marshall scored Missouri State’s first nine points and finished the half with 17 on 5-of-9 shooting, including four from long range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bears were 11-of-21 from 3-point range. … Red Raiders coach Tubby Smith is No. 67 on the all-time wins list with 527. … Texas Tech entered the game shooting 37.6 percent from the floor but was able to improve on that mark by hitting 45.1 percent against Missouri State.

