Preview: Missouri State at Tulsa

Reeling Tulsa aims to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts Missouri State on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane suffered a stunning upset last week, falling to Division II Southeastern Oklahoma State 69-66 and followed that up with a 19-point loss at the hands of No. 15 Oklahoma, leaving coach Frank Haith no choice but to face the reality of his team’s current state. “We’re struggling with our confidence,” Haith told reporters. “We have to continue to work and get better.”

The Bears saw a two-game win streak go by the wayside last time out, falling at Oral Roberts 80-61 after allowing 19 unanswered second-half points to leave coach Paul Lusk livid. “It’s as disappointed as I’ve ever been in a team,” Lusk told the Springfield News-Leader. “We played a really good first half and absolutely collapsed in the second half.” Missouri State continues to play without forward Ron Mvouika, who has missed seven games with a bulging disc in his back.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (5-4): The Bears are led by guard Marcus Marshall, whose 21 points per game average ranks second in the Missouri Valley Conference and is good for 15th in the nation. Marshall’s 93.5 percent proficiency from the free throw line is a conference-best and tied for 11th in the nation, alongside Illinois-Chicago’s Marc Brown. Missouri State has struggled offensively away from home this season, averaging 67 points on the road as opposed to 74.7 on home court.

ABOUT TULSA (5-5): With the American Athletic Conference portion of their schedule set to kick off soon, Haith has made it clear the final two non-league contests against Missouri State and Incarnate Word will go a long way toward determining the Golden Hurricane’s ultimate success this season. “Those two are important games,” Haith told reporters. “We have a good team to work with and the only way out of where we are is to get in the gym.” James Woodard is Tulsa’s leading scorer, averaging 13.9 points to go with 5.3 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Woodard has struggled mightily for Tulsa in his last two games, totaling 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

2. Missouri State G Austin Ruder had made 16-of-24 on 3-pointers during a three-game span before missing all six of his attempts from the field, including 0-for-3 from beyond the arc, against Oral Roberts.

3. The Golden Hurricane rank last in the AAC from the free throw line, shooting 64.1 percent.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 67, Missouri State 66