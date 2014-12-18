FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tulsa 74, Missouri State 70
December 18, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Tulsa 74, Missouri State 70

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: MINOR editing 5TH graph)

Tulsa 74, Missouri State 70: James Woodard scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, as the host Golden Hurricane held off the Bears.

Shaquille Harrison added 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting along with a game-high seven assists for Tulsa (6-5), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Rashad Smith connected on all five of his field goal tries, finishing with 11 points for the Golden Hurricanes, who shot 53.8 percent.

Marcus Marshall finished with a career-high 36 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-9 from 3-point range for Missouri State (5-5), which fell for the second consecutive game following a two-game win streak. Gavin Thurman contributed 10 points off the bench for the Bears, who outrebounded the Golden Hurricane 34-27 and converted 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Tulsa held a slim lead for most of the first half until Marshall’s 3-pointer pushed Missouri State in front 25-24 with 2:22 to go until halftime. Woodard regained the lead for the Golden Hurricane with a dunk and a 3-pointer on their next two possessions before an Austin Ruder 3-pointer closed out the half to send the Bears into the break down 29-28.

The back-and-forth affair continued into the second half as Missouri State pulled back in front 42-41 as a pair of 3-pointers from Marshall highlighted an 11-4 spurt with just over 14 minutes to play. Smith converted a three-point play and followed up with another bucket on the next possession to give Tulsa a 70-65 lead with 2:43 left and, after a 3-pointer from Ruder pulled the Bears back to within 70-68 with 1:15 remaining, Woodard, Harrison and Rashad Ray iced the victory for the Golden Hurricane at the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: All five starters for Tulsa recorded at least one block, led by Smith, who had two. ... Outside of Marshall’s efforts, the remaining Missouri State players shot 14-of-40 from the field and 3-of-10 from 3-point range. ... The Golden Hurricane came into the game shooting 64.1 percent from the free-throw line to rank last in the American Athletic Conference and worsened that mark with a 10-of-16 showing.

