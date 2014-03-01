Preview: Missouri State at Wichita State

Second-ranked Wichita State already has enjoyed an historic campaign and looks to complete an undefeated regular season when it hosts Missouri State on Saturday. “To be the first and only team in college basketball to win 30 without a loss in the regular season,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said after Tuesday’s 20-point win over Bradley. “I realize we’re playing more games ... but it has never happened in the regular season. So it’s a first. And these guys like to be the first, and the best.” The Shockers are aiming to become the first team to complete its regular season undefeated since Saint Joseph’s (27-0) in 2003-04.

Coming off a berth in the Final Four, the Shockers are the lone remaining undefeated team in the country and have won each of their last five games by double digits as they continue to earn the respect of the college basketball world. “They’ve had an unbelievable year, and I personally believe they deserve a one-seed if they run the table,” Kansas coach Bill Self said earlier this week. Perhaps the toughest game for Wichita State this season was the first matchup with Missouri State - a 72-69 overtime squeaker back on Jan. 11.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (19-10, 9-8 MVC): The Bears are hoping to be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, but they’ll likely need to beat the Shockers to do so. Missouri State seeks its third straight win - a streak that it hasn’t reached since Dec. 21 to Jan. 2 - and hopes to close better than it did in the first meeting between the teams. The Bears led that one by 18 points at halftime but came up short despite Austin Ruder’s 17 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (30-0, 17-0): Cleanthony Early (15.7 points) is just 4-of-14 over the last two games and has not reached 20 points in any of his last eight contests. On the other hand, Fred VanVleet’s last three games have featured an average of 16 points and 5.3 rebounds with 16 assists against only two turnovers. The Shockers, just the 11th team in NCAA history to reach 30-0, have also received a recent lift from reserve forward Darius Carter (37 points on 14-of-19 shooting over his last three games).

TIP-INS

1. Missouri State F Jarmar Gulley had 15 points and 14 rebounds in the first meeting but has struggled (7-of-20) over the last two games.

2. Wichita State’s top three scorers all shoot at least 83.5 percent from the foul line.

3. Shockers G Tekele Cotton has shot 13-of-19 over his last two games, averaging 17 points, 4.5 rebounds, four steals and two assists during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 81, Missouri State 77