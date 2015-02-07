Preview: Missouri State at Wichita State

Wichita State bounced back from its loss to Northern Iowa with a win over Bradley on Wednesday, but it was hardly a thing of beauty. The 17th-ranked Shockers seek a more complete effort Saturday against visiting Missouri State, which has dropped eight of its last nine, including a 76-53 loss to Wichita State on Jan. 21. Missouri State has lost nine straight to the Shockers and face an uphill battle at Koch Arena, where the Shockers are 84-8 since the start of the 2009-10 season.

Guard Ron Baker averages a team-high 15.9 points for Wichita State, which was outrebounded by four and didn’t make a field goal in the final 12:38 of Wednesday’s 62-59 win over Bradley, which is tied for last in the league. The Shockers might still be recovering from their loss at Northern Iowa last Saturday, when the Panthers snapped Wichita State’s 30-game winning streak in conference play with a 70-54 victory. “It’s kind of hard to block out that type of game,” Baker told reporters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (9-14, 3-8 Missouri Valley Conference): The injury-plagued Bears were 2-7 in January and opened February with a 53-50 loss to Loyola of Chicago on Wednesday. Wichita native Gavin Thurman, a 6-7 junior forward, has averaged 13 points on 50 percent shooting over the last two games. Thurman’s improved play has been invaluable to the Bears, who have struggled since the departure in mid-January of guard Marcus Marshall, who was averaging a team-high 19.5 points before deciding to transfer.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (20-3, 10-1): The Shockers have three players averaging in double figures, including forward Darius Carter, who is scoring 11.8 points per game on 53 percent shooting. Carter is one of five players shooting at least 50 percent from 3-point range, but the team is 9-of-37 from beyond the arc in its last two games. Forward Tevin Glass isn’t part of coach Gregg Marshall’s regular rotation, but the 6-8 forward has strengthened his case for more playing time with a total of 23 points in his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Baker is six points from becoming the 43rd member of Wichita State’s 1,000-point club.

2. Missouri State G Dorrian Williams had 10 points and four assists in last month’s loss to the Shockers.

3. Wichita State freshman G Ria’n Holland missed Wednesday’s game against Bradley with a sore left foot but could return to face the Bears.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 71, Missouri State 58