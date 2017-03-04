Preview: Missouri State vs. Wichita State

One night after dominating the first half en route to a resounding victory, No. 22 Wichita State looks to move into the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament with a win over Missouri State on Saturday. The Shockers impressed the St. Louis crowd on Friday by trouncing Bradley, while the Bears disposed of Northern Iowa in the nightcap.

Wichita State, the No. 2 seed at this event, is aiming for just its second league tournament title since 1987. Friday's first half was a solid step toward that goal, as the team led 42-16 at intermission and cruised to a 26-point victory despite shooting just over 37 percent. Darral Willis Jr. recorded 17 points while Rashard Kelly chipped in 14 for the Shockers, who saw 13 players score in the quarterfinal route. The sixth-seeded Bears topped Northern Iowa 70-64 behind 20 points and 17 rebounds from Alize Johnson.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (18-15): The Bears are led in points (14.5) and rebounds (10.5) by Johnson, who is seeking his fourth double-double in the last five games. Chris Kendrix added 11 points on Friday - his first double-digit effort since posting 11 against Wichita State on Feb. 9. Jarred Dixon chipped in 10 points in the quarterfinals despite going 0-of-3 from the field, dropping him to 7-of-22 over his last three games.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (28-4): The Shockers rolled on Friday despite getting three total baskets and 13 combined points from top scorers Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris. They have won 13 straight games - 12 by double digits - and scored at least 73 points in 12 of those 13 contests. Markis McDuffie posted nine points and 10 rebounds against Bradley, narrowly missing out on his second double-double of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Willis has scored in double figures in three of his last four games. He had done so in only two of his previous eight contests.

2. Shockers G Conner Frankamp has made multiple 3-pointers in nine of his last 10 games.

3. This is a rematch of last weekend's regular-season finale, when Wichita State topped Missouri State 86-67 behind Shamet's career-high 23 points. The Shockers won the first meeting this campaign by 18 points.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 77, Missouri State 70