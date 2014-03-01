(Updated: CORRECTS time of Early’s three-point play in 1st sentence of 5th graph.)

No. 2 Wichita State 68, Missouri State 45: Cleanthony Early scored a game-high 19 points as the Shockers completed an undefeated regular season by trouncing the visiting Bears.

Wichita State (31-0, 18-0 Missouri Valley Conference) became the first team since Saint Joseph’s in 2003-04 to escape its regular season without a single blemish. The Shockers will be the top seed in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and could potentially earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they win their league’s postseason title.

Anthony shot 5-of-7 from the field and 7-of-9 from the foul line as part of an efficient performance by the Shockers, who also received 13 points from Ron Baker and 10 from Darius Carter. Jarmar Gulley scored 15 points to pace Missouri State (19-11, 9-9), which shot only 31.4 percent, including 4-of-18 from behind the arc.

Wichita State jumped out to leads of 8-1 and 27-10 en route to a 39-21 advantage at the break. Early opened the second half with a jumper and the Shockers led by at least 16 points the rest of the way.

Early’s three-point play with 5:06 to go pushed the lead to 64-38 as the senior forward rebounded from a two-game mini-slump in which he shot 4-of-14 from the floor. Early and Baker each hit a pair of 3-pointers, although Wichita State only shot 5-of-18 from long range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Steady PG Fred VanVleet had seven assists and only one turnover for Wichita State. ... Gulley, who was 5-of-14 from the field, was the only player in the game to attempt more than eight shots. ... Neither team authored an impressive performance from the foul line, as the Shockers were 19-of-31 and the Bears knocked down 9-of-16.