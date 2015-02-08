(Updated: CORRECTS to 15-2 in graph 4 CORRECTS “become” to “became” in note 2)

No. 17 Wichita State 78, Missouri State 35: Ron Baker scored 17 points and Fred VanVleet recorded a rare triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Shockers routed the visiting Bears.

Darius Carter and Shaquille Morris added 10 points apiece for Wichita State (21-3, 11-1 Missouri Valley), which held Missouri State to 25 percent shooting and led from start to finish. VanVleet’s triple-double is the Shockers’ first since Terry Benton achieved the feat against Tulsa in 1972.

Gavin Thurman scored nine points on 4-of-13 shooting, and Chris Kendrix added eight for Missouri State (9-15, 3-9). The Bears, who lost for the ninth time in their last 10 games, were outrebounded 51-33 and committed 16 turnovers while shooting 2-of-14 from 3-point range.

Wichita State held the Bears to 5-of-26 shooting in the opening period and took a 37-13 lead into the break after holding Missouri State scoreless for the final 4:51. The Shockers, who defeated the Bears 76-53 on Jan. 21, opened the second half on a 15-2 run before resting their starters for the balance of the contest.

Corey Henderson Jr. scored eight points off the bench, and Tekele Cotton grabbed seven rebounds for Wichita State, which posted its 10th straight win over the Bears. The Shockers have won two in a row following last Saturday’s loss to Northern Iowa, which snapped the team’s 30-game winning streak in conference play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: VanVleet’s triple-double is the first in the Missouri Valley Conference since 2012, when Evansville’s Troy Taylor had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Creighton. … Baker was 7-of-10 shooting and became the 43rd member of Wichita State’s 1,000-point club. … Wichita State has won 29 consecutive home games – the nation’s fourth-longest active streak.