Pikiell wins Rutgers coaching debut

In Steve Pikiell's first game as coach, Rutgers pulled away from NCAA Division II Molloy in the second half to claim an 86-57 victory on Friday night at Louis Brown Athletic Center.

Junior guard Mike Williams scored 17 points and junior forward Deshawn Freeman provided 13 points and 10 rebounds to pace Rutgers (1-0). Junior guard Nigel Johnson, a Kansas State transfer, had 14 points and sophomore point guard Corey Sanders had eight assists and three of the team's 13 steals.

Molloy (0-1), a Long Island-based college that won nine games a year ago, was paced by senior guards Charlie Marquardt (19 points, four 3-pointers) and Jaylen Morris (13 points).

Pikiell, who transformed Stony Brook from nothing into a 2016 NCAA Tournament team, took over the Big Ten's weakest team that ranked among the nation's worst in scoring defense and rebounding margin under previous coach Eddie Jordan.

Pikiell's Stony Brook squads excelled in both regards and the Scarlet Knights showed immediate signs of compliance with the new regime.

Capped by Freeman's steal and dunk four minutes into the game, Rutgers broke out to a 9-0 lead and stayed in front by double figures much of the first half.

Molloy, which trailed 35-25 at the break, rallied in the second half as Marquardt -- the son of longtime Lions coach Charles Marquardt -- drilled 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to pull the Lions within 45-40 with 15:04 to go.

That's when Rutgers clamped down defensively and allowed just six points in the next seven minutes to build a 70-46 bulge. The Scarlet Knights limited Molloy to 38 percent shooting from the field while owning a 45-32 lead on the boards.

Williams drilled 5 of 8 3-pointers for the Scarlet Knights, but the rest of the squad made just 2 of 13.