Preview: Montana at California

The Pac-12 player of the year race features proven stars such as Stanford’s Chasson Randle and Utah’s Delon Wright, but it might be time to add California’s Tyrone Wallace to the mix. The 6-5 junior point guard is averaging team-highs in points (17.2) and rebounds (8.0) for the Golden Bears, who host Montana on Wednesday. Wallace has 37 points, 18 boards and seven assists in his last two games for Cal, which has won two straight following a 71-55 loss to Texas.

Montana first-year coach Travis DeCuire spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Cal before taking over the Grizzlies, who were picked to finish eighth in the preseason Big Sky coaches’ poll. DeCuire’s squad, which forced two overtimes before losing to Boise State on Nov. 18, opened its two-game Bay Area swing on Sunday by losing 76-57 at San Francisco. The Grizzlies were outrebounded by 11 against the Dons and face an uphill battle against the athletic Golden Bears.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT MONTANA (2-3): Forward Martin Breunig averages a team-high 13.8 points for the Grizzlies, who were outscored 40-18 in the paint against San Francisco. The team’s struggles extended to the perimeter as forward Mike Weisner and guard Jordan Gregory combined to shoot 5-of-17 from the field. Weisner and Gregory are expected to provide the bulk of the Grizzlies’ scoring, but the duo is off to a slow start while shooting a combined 14-of-55 from 3-point range.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (5-1): Wallace is part of an impressive backcourt that includes Jabari Bird and Jordan Mathews, who is averaging 15.5 points behind 50 percent shooting. The frontcourt is led by 6-8 junior Christian Behrens and 6-10 senior David Kravish, who needs 34 points to reach 1,000 for his career. Nine players are averaging at least 13.3 minutes for first-year coach Cuonzo Martin, including sophomore guard Sam Singer, who is aiming to get untracked after missing 10 of his first 11 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since the 1930-31 season, when Cal won 37-23.

2. Kravish is nine blocked shots away from 200 for his career.

3. California has used the same starting lineup in each of its six games.

PREDICTION: California 73, Montana 54