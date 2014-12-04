(Updated: CORRECTS 36 to 50 in graph 5)

California 78, Montana 76 (2OT): Tyrone Wallace had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the host Golden Bears edged the upset-minded Grizzlies.

David Kravish collected 14 points and seven rebounds while Jordan Mathews added 13 points for Cal (6-1), which escaped with the victory when Montana’s Jermaine Edmonds Jr. missed a 3-pointer as time expired in double overtime. Mathews drained a 3-pointer with 15.6 seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime.

Martin Breunig and Jordan Gregory scored 23 points apiece for Montana (2-4), which lost its second double-overtime game of the season despite forcing 22 turnovers. Edmonds chipped in 12 points for the Grizzlies, who were outrebounded 45-33 and missed 12-of-23 shots from the foul line.

California shot 57.7 percent in the opening period and closed with a 9-2 run to lead 35-29 at the half. Gregory scored with 15 minutes left to tie the game at 40, and Breunig tallied four straight points to put the Grizzles ahead 50-42 with just under 12 minutes remaining.

Gregory tied the game at 67 with 50 seconds left in the first overtime by converting two of three foul shots, and Cal moved ahead 76-73 with 1:37 left in double overtime on Mathews’ 3-pointer. Gregory answered with a 3-pointer before Kravish scored on a putback with 28 seconds remaining, and Cal avoided the upset when Gregory missed two free throws with 3.6 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Montana first-year coach Travis DeCuire spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Cal before taking over the Grizzlies. … California G Jabari Bird missed the game due to an injured left foot. … Golden Bears freshman PG Brandon Chauca, who was active for the first time after missing the first six games due to NCAA eligibility issues, recorded eight points and six assists off the bench.