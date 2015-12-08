Preview: Montana at Gonzaga

Gonzaga looks to rebound from a rare home loss when it takes on Montana on Tuesday. The No. 17 Bulldogs dropped a 68-63 showdown to Arizona last Saturday to lose at home for just the 10th time in 12 seasons since moving into the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga will be without senior center Przemek Karnowski for the third straight game because of a back injury. The 7-foot-1 Karnowski, who is averaging 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds, was injured during a practice on Dec. 1 and an MRI exam discovered that a disk was pressing up against a nerve. He is undergoing treatments and seeing a chiropractor but there isn’t yet a timetable for his return. Montana is winless on the road with the losses occurring at San Jose State, North Dakota State and Pepperdine.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT MONTANA (3-3): Senior forward Martin Breunig is shooting a splendid 71.4 percent from the field to go with team-leading averages of 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, and he was 9-of-10 shooting while contributing 24 points and nine rebounds in last Saturday’s 82-50 rout of San Francisco. Perhaps an even better sight for coach Travis DeCuire was seeing junior point guard Walter Wright break loose for 20 points and seven assists to raise his season scoring average to 10.5. “We just tell him to stay aggressive and to try to make the best decision you can make,” DeCuire said afterward. “You have to know where your teammates are and stay in attack mode. We loosened some things up, not running quite as much offense right now and allowing him to just make plays and be aggressive putting the ball on the floor.”

ABOUT GONZAGA (5-2): Senior forward Kyle Wiltjer averages a team-best 21.3 points and power forward Domantas Sabonis (14.1 points, team-best 10.4 rebounds) also has been superb but the Bulldogs need more scoring punch from the backcourt. Senior starters Eric McClellan (6.9) and Kyle Dranginis (5.3, team-leading 4.3 assists) and sophomore point guard Josh Perkins (9.3 points) are a combined 19-of-54 from 3-point range. “They have to stay aggressive and hunt their shots,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after the Arizona game. “We definitely need more baskets out of them.”

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won the past nine meetings with the most recent encounter coming early in the 2007-08 season.

2. The Grizzlies are shooting just 25 percent from 3-point range and Gonzaga is limiting opponents to 22.9 percent from behind the arc.

3. Perkins has more turnovers (24) than assists (23).

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 81, Montana 66