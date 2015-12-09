No. 20 Gonzaga 61, Montana 58

Forwards Kyle Wiltjer and Domantas Sabonis scored 16 points apiece to carry 20th-ranked Gonzaga to a 61-58 nonconference win over Montana on Tuesday night in Spokane, Wash.

Wiltjer sank two free throws with 7.5 seconds left to complete the scoring. A 3-point attempt by Montana guard Brandon Gfeller bounced off the front rim as time expired at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Sabonis had 10 rebounds and Wiltjer nine for the Bulldogs (6-2). Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins scored 13 points, and guard Eric McClellan had 11.

Forward Martin Breunig led Montana (3-4) with 20 points, 18 coming after halftime. Guard Walter Wright added 14 points.

The Bulldogs led 29-23 at the half, then scored the opening basket of the second half. Montana took the lead with a 12-0 run during which Gonzaga missed seven shots and committed four turnovers. The Grizzlies then missed their next seven shots, and Gonzaga’s 8-0 run pushed the Bulldogs ahead 39-35.

Gfeller, who finished with nine points, tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to go. Jack Lopez was fouled at the same time and sank two free throws to give Montana a 58-56 lead. In the final minute, Perkins sank one of two free throws before hitting a jumper prior to Wiltjer’s final free throws.

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski was sidelined for the third consecutive game because of back problems.