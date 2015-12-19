Preview: Montana at Kansas

No. 2 ranked Kansas haswon seven straight games since losing to Michigan State and is marching towardits 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. With a rugged Big 12 schedulethat includes games against No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 5 Iowa State on the horizon,the Jayhawks get a chance to fine tune their game when they host Montana onSaturday.

Kansas is back homeafter a trip to Kansas City and the Jayhawk Shootout where the Jayhawks ralliedin the second half to overcome a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat OregonState on Dec. 12, but not before coach Bill Self took his frustration out onhis expensive wristwatch. His expletive-laced, fist-pounding, watch-breakingtantrum got his players’ attention, and led by Perry Ellis and Wayne Selden Jr., they woke up and outscored the Beavers 54-28 in the second half to secure thevictory. Despite the Grizzlies’ sub-.500 record, Self is aware that Montana isan experienced team that has quickness on the perimeter and is solid on theblocks. Montana, the overwhelming favorite to win the Big Sky title, returnsfour starters from a team that went 20-13 last season and went to the NIT afterfalling just short of earning a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MONTANA (4-5):After losing to then-No. 20 Gonzaga by three and being clobbered by Washingtonby 30 points, the Grizzlies rebounded and beat up on NAIA opponent Great Falls onTuesday night behind Martin Breunig’s 18 points. In addition to leading theGrizzlies in scoring at 18.3 points per game, Breunig also leads the team with8.8 rebounds per game, and the transfer from Washington has his team riding awave of confidence heading into Allen Fieldhouse. “We needed to get a win.Our goal was to win as many games at home as possible. So It’s another win athome, and now we get through finals, get some shots up tomorrow and go see whatwe’ve got,” coach Travis DeCuire told reporters. “We feel good aboutwhere we’re at. We’ve got more wins now than we did going into conference lastyear, so to get one or two more would be great.”

ABOUT KANSAS (8-1): Theone-two punch of Ellis and Selden rescued the Jayhawks against the Beavers as Ellisscored 11 second-half points and Selden 13 as Kansas, for the fifth half thisseason, shot better than 60 percent from the field. “You saw the best andworst of Kansas,” Self told reporters. “That’s the worst we playedall year in the first half, and they played a lot better than us. And thesecond half, that’s the best we played.” Freshman Carlton Bragg made acase for more playing time as the 6-9 forward scored six points, handed outthree assists, grabbed three rebounds and made two steals in just eightminutes.

TIP-INS

1. For two consecutivegames, the Jayhawks have recorded 11 steals.

2. In his past threegames, Kansas G Frank Mason III has made 63.6 percent (7-of-11), 83.3 percent(5-of-6) and 62.5 percent (5-of-8) of his field-goal attempts.

3. Montana G Walter White,who scored 49 points in a game last season before transferring from SnowCollege, compiled 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three stealsagainst Great Falls.

PREDICTION: Kansas 88, Montana 62