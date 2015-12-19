Kansas State 61, Colorado State 56

Kansas State built a 12-point cushion in the second half, then hung on for a 61-56 victory over Colorado State on Saturday.

The Wildcats (8-2) led 45-32 at the 8:57 mark after a layup by forward Wesley Iwundu. But the Rams scored six quick points to cut the lead to seven points. Colorado State eventually got the deficit down to two points at 48-46 with 4:17 left, but did not get over the hump.

Freshman forward Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 13 points, followed by guard Justin Edwards with 12 points and Iwundu with 11.

Colorado State (6-5) was led by forward Emmanuel Omogbo with 13 points. Guard Prentiss Nixon added 11 and forward Tiel Daniels had 10. The Rams were held to just 29.3 percent (17 of 58) from the field.

The Rams kept it close in the first half, leading by one point on several occasions. Kansas State, whose largest lead was five points in the half, scored the last two buckets to take a 29-25 lead into halftime.