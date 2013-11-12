Preview: Montana at Minnesota

Minnesota looks to improve to 2-0under new coach Richard Pitino when it hosts Montana in anon-conference matchup Tuesday. The Golden Gophers had no trouble intheir opener, an 81-62 win over Lehigh on Friday. The Bobcats will bemaking their regular-season debut following a 25-win season in2012-13.

Minnesota came into the seasonplanning for a very balanced offense, and through one game, it hasjust that with four players scoring in double figures in the Gophers’ win.Montana has one of the top players in the nation in senior swingmanKareem Jamar (14.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg), the 2013 Big Sky MVP. He’ll beleaned on heavily by the Bobcats, who don’t return anotherdouble-figure scorer from a year ago.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, None.

ABOUT MONTANA (2012-13: 25-7,19-1 Big Sky): After last year’s successful season, the Bobcats comeinto 2013-14 as a confident group. So confident, in fact, that theplayers are rather looking forward to taking on a team from the BigTen, which is widely regarded as the top conference in the nation.“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to,” guard JordanGregory told the Missoulan. “Since I’ve been here, we haven’t hadthe opportunity to play a Big Ten team in the preseason, so it‘ssomething all of us are really excited about.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (1-0): The GoldenGophers had a great season-opening win, but the mood of the playersafter the game was a little down because of the announcement ofcenter Mo Walker’s six-game suspension for violating universitypolicy earlier in the day. Walker had gotten in better shape for thisseason and had looked good in the team’s two exhibition games. “Mois a loss,” Pitino told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Every guyon the team is going to have to do a little bit to keep up.”

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota is looking to starta campaign 2-0 for the 11th straight season.

2. Montana is 3-13 all-timeagainst the current membership of the Big Ten, with two wins againstNebraska and one against the Gophers.

3. Minnesota leads the seriesbetween the two schools 3-1, though the Bobcats won the last meetingin 2006-07.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 71, Montana62