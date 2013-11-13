(Updated: RECASTS graf 4.)

Minnesota 84, Montana 58: AndreHollins scored 24 points as the host Golden Gophers stayed unbeatenunder new coach Richard Pitino.

Minnesota (2-0) also got 15points from Deandre Mathieu and a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds from Austin Hollins. The Gophers dominated the boards, winningthe rebounding battle 45-29.

Montana (0-1) was led by KareemJamar’s 18 points and six rebounds. The Grizzlies made just 6-of-22from 3-point range.

The Gophers jumped out to anearly lead thanks to a 16-5 run in the first five minutes of thecontest, with Andre Hollins hitting three 3-pointers and assisting on another. The Grizzlies rallied back within four midwaythrough the half, but Minnesota went on a 21-11 run to end the half for a 14-point advantage.

It was more of the same in thesecond half, as the Gophers opened with a 14-2 run to increase theirlead to 26 on Andre Hollins’ layup with 13:28 to play. Montana wasnever able to put together a threat and Minnesota coastedto its second win of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesotaimproved to 29-3 all-time against Big Sky schools with the win. …Jamar moved up two spots on the all-time Grizzlies scoring list to 16th. … Minnesota now leads the series 4-1.