FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Abu's 25 lead NC State over Montana
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 19, 2016 / 1:31 AM / 9 months ago

Abu's 25 lead NC State over Montana

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Abu's 25 lead NC State over Montana

Junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu scored a career-high 25 points to help North Carolina State pull away from Montana in an 85-72 victory Friday in the opening round of the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.

The Wolfpack didn't take the lead for good until 12:22 remained, beginning a 15-4 spurt and stretching the margin to 16 points.

Guard Dennis Smith Jr.'s 21 points and guard Torin Dorn's 16 points also gave the Wolfpack a boost. Abu had seven of his game-high eight rebounds in the second half.

Abu shot 8-for-10 from the field and 9-for-10 on free throws. He had a total of 27 points in the team's first two games this season.

N.C. State (3-0), which shot 58.8 percent from the field, meets the Creighton-Washington State winner in Sunday night's semifinals.

Montana (0-3) has a quicker turnaround with Saturday's consolation-round game against the Creighton-Washington State loser.

Guard Walter Wright scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half for Montana, which was facing N.C. State for the first time. Guard Ahmaad Rorie added 15 points.

Despite 11 turnovers in the first 18 minutes, Montana led 40-38 at halftime. The Grizzlies received a boost from reserve guard Sayeed Pridgett, who made all four of his first-half shots from the field and ended up with 12 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.