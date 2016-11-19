Abu's 25 lead NC State over Montana

Junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu scored a career-high 25 points to help North Carolina State pull away from Montana in an 85-72 victory Friday in the opening round of the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.

The Wolfpack didn't take the lead for good until 12:22 remained, beginning a 15-4 spurt and stretching the margin to 16 points.

Guard Dennis Smith Jr.'s 21 points and guard Torin Dorn's 16 points also gave the Wolfpack a boost. Abu had seven of his game-high eight rebounds in the second half.

Abu shot 8-for-10 from the field and 9-for-10 on free throws. He had a total of 27 points in the team's first two games this season.

N.C. State (3-0), which shot 58.8 percent from the field, meets the Creighton-Washington State winner in Sunday night's semifinals.

Montana (0-3) has a quicker turnaround with Saturday's consolation-round game against the Creighton-Washington State loser.

Guard Walter Wright scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half for Montana, which was facing N.C. State for the first time. Guard Ahmaad Rorie added 15 points.

Despite 11 turnovers in the first 18 minutes, Montana led 40-38 at halftime. The Grizzlies received a boost from reserve guard Sayeed Pridgett, who made all four of his first-half shots from the field and ended up with 12 points.